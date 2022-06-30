Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results
East Region U15 Leagues
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Div 1
Listry-Keel. 0.14
Killarney Legion 5.11
Dr Crokes. 5.06
Kenmare. 6.07
Div 3.
Glenflesk. 2.09
Kilcummin 3.09
Spa 3.14. (23)
Cordal. 5.12. (27)
Also Beaufort had a convincing win over a gallant Firies.
---
Round 2 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition
Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats 3-07 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 3-13
Div. 3
Dingle 2-15 St. Michaels/Foilmore.3-09
Div. 4
Dromid/Waterville 3-14 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-09
Castlegregory 4-14 Skellig/Valentia 1-02
-----
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League
Division 1.
Listowel A 3.11 St.Senans 3.10
Tarbert 3.05 Finuge 2.11
Division 2
Beale 8.16 Knocknagoshel/Brosna 0.08
------
Kerry LGFA U12 County League Finals
Division 1
Southern Gaels A 1-12 v Abbeydorney A 5-10
Castleisland Desmonds 2-06 v Cromane 1-06
Fossa 1- 06 v Moyvane 5-08
Division 2 Finals
Scartaglin v Kerins O'Rahillys A - Scartaglin win. No score received yet
Corca Dhuibhne 5-06 v Killarney Legion 2-04
Division 3 Finals
Glenflesk v Laune Rangers A - win for Laune Rangers. No score received yet
Division 4 Finals
Currow 4-09 v MKL Gaels B 1-07
Southern Gaels B 4-06 v Na Gaeil 5-06
Division 5 Final
Listowel Emmets B 1-06 v MKL Gaels C 4-03
FIXTURES
East Region U15 Leagues
Killarney Legion B v Listry -Keel B. 7pm
Kenmare B v Kilcummin B. 7.30 pm
----
Credit Union County Senior Football League Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Annascaul 19:30
Senior Football League Division 6 (Cup)
Round 3 Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes 20:00
Developmental League Division 4
Venue: Keel, (Shield Final ), Lispole V Fossa 19:30