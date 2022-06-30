Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Div 1

Listry-Keel. 0.14

Killarney Legion 5.11

Dr Crokes. 5.06

Kenmare. 6.07

Div 3.

Glenflesk. 2.09

Kilcummin 3.09

Spa 3.14. (23)

Cordal. 5.12. (27)

Also Beaufort had a convincing win over a gallant Firies.

---

Round 2 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition

Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats 3-07 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 3-13

Div. 3

Dingle 2-15 St. Michaels/Foilmore.3-09

Div. 4

Dromid/Waterville 3-14 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-09

Castlegregory 4-14 Skellig/Valentia 1-02

-----

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League

Division 1.

Listowel A 3.11 St.Senans 3.10

Tarbert 3.05 Finuge 2.11

Division 2

Beale 8.16 Knocknagoshel/Brosna 0.08

------

Kerry LGFA U12 County League Finals

Division 1

Southern Gaels A 1-12 v Abbeydorney A 5-10

Castleisland Desmonds 2-06 v Cromane 1-06

Fossa 1- 06 v Moyvane 5-08

Division 2 Finals

Scartaglin v Kerins O'Rahillys A - Scartaglin win. No score received yet

Corca Dhuibhne 5-06 v Killarney Legion 2-04

Division 3 Finals

Glenflesk v Laune Rangers A - win for Laune Rangers. No score received yet

Division 4 Finals

Currow 4-09 v MKL Gaels B 1-07

Southern Gaels B 4-06 v Na Gaeil 5-06

Division 5 Final

Listowel Emmets B 1-06 v MKL Gaels C 4-03

FIXTURES

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Killarney Legion B v Listry -Keel B. 7pm

Kenmare B v Kilcummin B. 7.30 pm

----

Credit Union County Senior Football League Division 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Annascaul 19:30

Senior Football League Division 6 (Cup)

Round 3 Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes 20:00

Developmental League Division 4

Venue: Keel, (Shield Final ), Lispole V Fossa 19:30