Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jun 30, 2022 11:06 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Share this article

Results

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Advertisement

Div 1

Listry-Keel. 0.14

Killarney Legion 5.11

Advertisement

Dr Crokes. 5.06

Kenmare. 6.07

Div 3.

Advertisement

Glenflesk. 2.09

Kilcummin 3.09

Spa 3.14. (23)

Advertisement

Cordal. 5.12. (27)

Also Beaufort had a convincing win over a gallant Firies.

---

Advertisement

Round 2 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition

Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats 3-07 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 3-13

Div. 3

Dingle 2-15 St. Michaels/Foilmore.3-09

Div. 4

Dromid/Waterville 3-14 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3-09

Castlegregory 4-14 Skellig/Valentia 1-02

-----

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League

Division 1.

Listowel A 3.11 St.Senans 3.10

Tarbert 3.05 Finuge 2.11

Division 2

Beale 8.16 Knocknagoshel/Brosna 0.08

------
Kerry LGFA U12 County League Finals

Division 1

Southern Gaels A 1-12 v Abbeydorney A 5-10

Castleisland Desmonds 2-06 v Cromane 1-06

Fossa 1- 06 v Moyvane 5-08

Division 2 Finals

Scartaglin v Kerins O'Rahillys A - Scartaglin win. No score received yet

Corca Dhuibhne 5-06 v Killarney Legion 2-04

Division 3 Finals

Glenflesk v Laune Rangers A - win for Laune Rangers. No score received yet

Division 4 Finals

Currow 4-09 v MKL Gaels B 1-07

Southern Gaels B 4-06 v Na Gaeil 5-06

Division 5 Final

Listowel Emmets B 1-06 v MKL Gaels C 4-03

FIXTURES

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Killarney Legion B v Listry -Keel B. 7pm

Kenmare B v Kilcummin B. 7.30 pm

----

Credit Union County Senior Football League Division 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Annascaul 19:30

Senior Football League Division 6 (Cup)

Round 3 Milltown/Castlemaine V Dr. Crokes 20:00

Developmental League Division 4

Venue: Keel, (Shield Final ), Lispole V Fossa 19:30

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus