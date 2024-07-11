Advertisement
Sport

Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jul 11, 2024 10:26 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A
(Round 2), Kilgarvan 1-17 Abbeydorney 0-18

Group B
Lixnaw 2-16 Rathmore 0-12
Kenmare Shamrocks 4-16 Ballyheigue 2-8
----------------------------------
East Kerry Junior League Division 2
Legion 4-07 Spa 1-06

North Kerry U15 League
Group 1A
Round 3.
Listowel Emmets A 4.18 Knock/Brosna 1.11
Duagh0.07 V Moyvane/Tarbert 3.16

Group 1B.
Finuge 6.09 v Beale 6.09

==================================

Fixtures Tonight:

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group C Quarter-Final
Venue: Cordal, (Quarter-Final), Cordal V St. Michaels/ Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers 19:45

