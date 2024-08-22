Advertisement
Sport

Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures

Aug 22, 2024 10:45 By radiokerrysport
Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
St. Brendan’s 1- 12 Lixnaw 1 - 10

Tonight:
Minor Co Hurling Ch (Shield)
Venue: Causeway, (Semi-Final (Shield)), Ballyheigue V Kilmoyley G.A.A. 19:00,

==============================

Ladies Footbal tonight

U16
Div 1 Final
Castleisland Desmonds v Fossa - Strand Road 7pm

Semi Finals
Div 2
Churchill v Cromane - Churchill 7.15pm
Corca Dhuibhne v Abbeydorney - Galluras 7.15pm

Div 6
ISG B v Killarney Legion B - Dromore 7.30pm

Div 6 Shield
Beale v Tarbert - Ballybunion 7.00pm

