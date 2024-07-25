Advertisement
Sport

Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures

Jul 25, 2024 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Thursday GAA Results and Fixtures
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Semi-Final), St Brendan's 5-20 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-11

Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre East Kerry Junior League Division 2 Final
Kilcummin 2 - 21 Firies 3 - 16

North Kerry League U15 Group 1A
Knock Brosna 3.10 v Duagh 4.11

Group 1B.
Ballyduff 3.07 v Finuge 6.14

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 Football

Division 1:
Milltown Castlemaine 2-08 Austin Stacks 6-13
John Mitchels 0-11 Laune Rangers 3-05
Na Gaeil 4-12 An Ghaeltacht 1-06

Division 2:
Ballymacelligott 3-10 Dromid/Waterville 3-12

Division 3 semi finals.
Na Fianna(S/D/T/T) 1-15 Annascaul/Lispole 0-07
Castlegregory 2-17(23) Castleisland Desmond's. 8-09(33)

Division 4 Semi Final:
St. Mary's/Renard 5-23 St. Michael's/Foilmore 2-07

Division 5:
Kerin's O'Rahilly's/St.Pat's B 5-09 An Ghaeltacht B 2-10
Ballymacelligott B 0-14 Ardfert B 2-06(12)

Division 6:
Na Gaeil B 2-07 Laune Rangers B 4-13
Austin Stacks B 2-07 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B 8-10

