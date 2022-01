Semple Stadium in Thurles has been confirmed as the venue for the AIB Munster Club Football Final on Sunday, January 16th.

Kerry's Austin Stacks and Cork's St Finbarr's will contest the decider with Finbarr's seeking a fifth provincial football crown.

Stacks, who will be going for a third title, had requested a coin toss for venue but their Cork opponents declined in favour of a neutral venue.