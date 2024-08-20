Advertisement
Three MTU students represent Ireland at World Rowing Championships

Aug 20, 2024 16:32 By radiokerrysport
Three MTU students represent Ireland at World Rowing Championships
Three students from Munster Technological University are flying the flag for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships. Sophia Monahan, Áine O’Mahony and Finn O’Reilly are each competing at this year’s Championships in St. Catharine’s, Canada. The event brings the world’s best rowers together to compete on a 2000-metre course.

Sophia, a chemical and process engineering student, and Áine, who is studying for a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Health, are taking on the Under 23 Lightweight Women’s Double event. While Finn, who studies engineering, is part of the Men’s Quadruple Sculls team in the Under 23 category.

After finishing in third place in their heat race on Sunday, Áine and Sophia will race again in the repechage race for a chance to contest the final on Friday. Finn and his teammates finished in second place in their heat on Sunday. On Wednesday, they will compete in the semi-final race in the hopes of securing a place in Thursday’s final.

Norma Buckley, Sports Officer at Munster Technological University, said, “We are delighted to see three of our students competing at the World Rowing Championships. Qualifying for the competition is no small feat and they should be immensely proud of themselves. We wish them the best of luck in their races throughout the Championships.”

The three rowers hail from clubs across County Cork. Áine is a member of Fermoy Rowing Club, Sophia from Lee Valley Rowing Club and Finn from Skibbereen Rowing Club.

