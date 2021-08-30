Three Irish swimmers in finals later this morning

Three Irish swimmers will compete in finals later this morning at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Barry McClements set a new personal best in the S9 100 metres Backstroke to qualify for his first final and is due back in the pool at 9.15.

Nicole Turner advanced to the final of the S6 50 metres Butterfly in second place and will be back in action just before 10 in the final

and Róisín Ní Riain qualified for the SM-13 Individual Medley final - she goes in the final just after 11.30.

In Archery, Kerrie Leonard bowed out of the Individual Compound Open in the last 16.

In Shooting, Phil Eaglesham produced a PB performance to finish in 14th place overall.