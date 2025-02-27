Three Irish Centurions to Retire After Six Nations

Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray of Munster, along with Leinster’s Cian Healy, have announced this will be their final Six Nations tournament.

O'Mahony and Healy will retire at the end of the 2024/25 season, while Murray plans to move abroad after his Munster contract ends in July.

O'Mahony, with 112 caps, captained Ireland to last year’s Six Nations victory. Healy, Ireland’s most-capped player with 136, has been a key figure for both Ireland and Leinster. Murray, with 124 caps, has been crucial to Ireland’s success, including four Triple Crowns.

Advertisement

The trio will be hoping to end their international careers with a sixth Six Nations title and a third Grand Slam. To do so, they’ll need to beat France and Italy in the final two rounds.