Thornton returns as Weldon names squad for Euro qualifiers

Ireland captain Edel Thornton is in line for her first appearance in FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 qualifying after being included in head coach James Weldon’s 12 woman squad for Ireland’s final qualifiers against France and Latvia on Thursday, February 6th and Sunday, February 9th.

The Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell star has been out of the international scene since sustaining a cruciate ligament injury during the Paudie O’Connor National Cup Final at the National Basketball Arena 12 months ago. Thornton stepped up her recovery by returning to Women’s Super League action in December, featuring in her side’s last three games.

Fresh from their Paudie O’Connor National Cup Final success, Weldon has handed call-ups to FloMAX Liffey Celtics trio- Áine O’Connor, Hazel Finn and Sorcha Tiernan. Finn is in a rich vein of form, earning her first competitive cap in the reverse fixture with Latvia and taking home MVP honours in the aforementioned victory against Killester a week ago.

Advertisement

University of Ferrol’s Claire Melia has excelled during her first season in the FIBA Euro Cup – averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for her team and ranking second in efficiency and Weldon is excited to have both Melia and Thornton back in contention for selection.

“Edel Thornton’s return is welcome after a long-term injury with her past experience in the USA, along with Claire Melia and her current experience in the FIBA Euro Cup and playing in Spain will be important for us,” said Weldon ahead of the crucial fixtures.

First up for Ireland will be a trip to Chalone-sur-Saône on Thursday, February 6th to take on unbeaten Group E leaders and Olympic silver medallists France, who enter the game as the third ranked side in the world. Three days later Latvia are the visitors to the National Basketball Arena for a 17:00 tip-off.

Advertisement

Latvia, who are ranked 28th in the latest FIBA Women’s World Rankings, sit in second position in Group E, two places ahead of Ireland. The winners of the eight qualifying groups and the four best-ranked runners-up will qualify for FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025. Ireland currently sit in fourth place in the group.

“Playing at the top tier in Europe is challenging, but it was our aim to get there when we started out on this programme and it’s the level where we all want to stay and compete at. Our team is in transition and maintaining the right blend of experience and youth is essential.”

Sarah Hickey, Kate Hickey and Abigail Rafferty stepped up during Ireland’s 85-53 defeat to Latvia in November and Weldon understands the importance of being able to take on some of the best players in the world for the development of the younger players in the squad.

Advertisement

“The team are excited and looking forward to the challenge of taking on two formidable opponents, including the Olympic silver medallists. This will also give more experience to the younger players who played such a pivotal role in the last window in November,” he added.

Ireland Squad: Abigail Rafferty (Oakland Wolves, England), Áine O’Connor, Hazel Finn, Sorcha Tiernan (FloMAX Liffey Celtics), Amy Dooley (Midlands Park Portlaoise Panthers), Bridget Herlihy (Unicaja Baloncesto, Spain), Lauryn Homan, Edel Thornton (Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell), Claire Melia (University of Ferrol, Spain), Kate Hickey, Sarah Hickey (SETU Waterford Wildcats), Michelle Clarke (Killester).

FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers Fixtures

Thursday 6th February

France v Ireland, 1815 (Live on TG4 Player and App)

Sunday 9th February

Ireland v Latvia, 1700 (Live on TG4 Player & App)