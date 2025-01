Liverpool have comfortably defeated Accrington Stanley with a 4-nil win in the third round.

Fellow Premier League side Wolves also progressed thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

Birmingham have beaten Lincoln 2-1 and Blackburn got past Middlesbrough 1-nil.

Among the 3 o'clock kick-offs, Nottingham Forest host managerless Luton and Chelsea take on Morecambe at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City have a derby with Salford City later.