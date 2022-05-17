Third and Final Day of Killarney Races May Festival this evening

Today is the third and final day of the May Meeting at the Killarney Races.

There is a 7 race card this evening, with the first race getting underway at 5:25 and the last going off at 8:30.

The going in Killarney is Good.

Ronan Groome is from the Irish Field:

Join us from 5:15 this evening for reports from the racing with Pat Griffin.

They also race at home in Sligo today, the going is good and the first is off at 5:10

Cross Channel

Nottingham Good, 1:10

Brighton Good to Firm, Good in Places 1:00

Wolverhampton Standard 1:20

Huntingdon - Good - 17:17

Hexham - Good to Soft - 17:33