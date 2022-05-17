Advertisement
Sport

Third and Final Day of Killarney Races May Festival this evening

May 17, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Third and Final Day of Killarney Races May Festival this evening Third and Final Day of Killarney Races May Festival this evening
Share this article

Today is the third and final day of the May Meeting at the Killarney Races.

There is a 7 race card this evening, with the first race getting underway at 5:25 and the last going off at 8:30.

The going in Killarney is Good.

Advertisement

Ronan Groome is from the Irish Field:

 

Advertisement

Join us from 5:15 this evening for reports from the racing with Pat Griffin.

They also race at home in Sligo today, the going is good and the first is off at 5:10

Cross Channel

Advertisement

Nottingham Good, 1:10

Brighton Good to Firm, Good in Places 1:00

Wolverhampton Standard 1:20

Advertisement

Huntingdon - Good - 17:17

Hexham - Good to Soft - 17:33

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus