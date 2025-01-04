Theo Marcel Farquharson joins Kerry FC

Theo Marcel has become Kerry FC coach Conor McCarthy’s first new signing ahead of the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old from Manchester arrives in Tralee with a wealth of experience playing cross-channel.

As a schoolboy, he spent four years on Manchester United’s books before moving to Manchester City.

Advertisement

A three-year spell at Burnley ended with a move to Stockport, followed by Oldham, then a series of non-league senior teams, a spell at Portuguese side Espinho and most recently Workington.

The signing of the 6 foot 5 back is subject to international clearance.

Full Kerry FC statement:

Advertisement

Theo Marcel Farquharson switches from England to Tralee as he becomes Conor McCarthy’s first new signing ahead of the 2025 season.

Kerry FC is delighted to announce the signing of Theo Marcel Farquharson, subject to international clearance. The 21-year-old centre-back has become Conor McCarthy’s first new arrival ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign.

Theo, from Manchester in England, arrives in Tralee with a wealth of experience playing football cross-channel. As a schoolboy, Theo spent four years on Manchester United’s books before moving across the city to Manchester City FC. A three-year spell at Burnley ended with a move to Stockport County and Oldham Athletic before a series of non-league senior teams, including FC United of Manchester, Warrington Town FC in the Vanarama National League, a spell at Portuguese side SC Espinho and most recently with Workington AFC

Advertisement

Theo will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Kerry FC dressing room. At 6 foot 5” in height, Theo is sure to offer the Kingdom a towering presence at the back.

Speaking after making the move to the Kingdom, Theo Marcel told kerryfc.com “It’s an amazing feeling to sign for the club, after conversing with the Gaffer and listening intently. It was clear to me that Kerry is the place for me at this pivotal point in my career.” Theo continued, “The club is full of ambition and has a real culture engrossed within it, that I am delighted to be a part of. I cannot wait to move forward with Kerry and be carved into its history.”

Meanwhile, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy also spoke to kerryfc.com after securing the services of Theo “We are delighted to have Theo in with us ahead of the 2025 campaign. You can see he has a huge amount of experience in the game. He learned his trade at some of the top academies in the UK and Theo can bring that experience with him to Kerry. Obviously, it’s a big change for him flying over here but he is coming here with the right attitude and is hungry to succeed on this side of the water. Showing him around Mounthawk Park he is excited to get going and playing in front of the Kerry faithful. It’s exciting”