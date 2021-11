The URC have confirmed that the South African rugby tour has been postponed. Munster Rugby and several other clubs were due to visit the country for the tournament.

Munster Rugby are hoping to fly home from South Africa today following the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in the country.

The squad have returned negative PCR tests in the latest round of testing.

They had been preparing for a URC meeting with the Bulls tomorrow ahead of a clash with the Lions the following week.