Advertisement
Sport

The Sigerson Cup final takes place tonight

Feb 16, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
The Sigerson Cup final takes place tonight The Sigerson Cup final takes place tonight
Share this article

The 2022 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final takes place this evening.

NUIG and UL meet in Carlow from half-past-7.

Kerry's David Clifford will like out for the Limerick college while Galway's Matthew Tierney captains NUIG.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus