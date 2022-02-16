The Sigerson Cup final takes place tonight

The 2022 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final takes place this evening.
NUIG and UL meet in Carlow from half-past-7.
Kerry's David Clifford will like out for the Limerick college while Galway's Matthew Tierney captains NUIG.
Advertisement
The 2022 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final takes place this evening.
NUIG and UL meet in Carlow from half-past-7.
Kerry's David Clifford will like out for the Limerick college while Galway's Matthew Tierney captains NUIG.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus