The sale of Chelsea could still go through, despite sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich.

The UK government have acted based on his ties to Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

As Chelsea are one of his assets, the club has had to receive special dispensation to fulfil their fixtures - starting with tonight’s Premier League game at Norwich.

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says Chelsea may yet be sold, provided Abramovich is not involved in any way.

Mobile phone company Three have also suspended its sponsorship deal with the club.

They’ve requested their logos be taken off the club’s jerseys in light of the sanctions imposed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

The club is conducting talks with the UK government as they believe the sanctions have placed them in grave financial peril.

They required a special licence from the government there to fulfil their fixtures, starting with tonight’s trip to Norwich.