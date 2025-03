The Players Championship Underway at TPC Sawgrass

The opening round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is in progress, with Irish players Shane Lowry, Seamus Power, and Rory McIlroy all in action.

Lowry teed off early this morning, while Power began his round at 1:08 PM, and McIlroy is among the evening starters.

Fans can follow the live leaderboard here.