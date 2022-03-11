The Mayo team to face Kerry has been announced

Mayo manager James Horan has made six changes to his team for their Allianz Football League clash with Kerry this Saturday at 7:30pm at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.
The Mayo team is as follows:
1. Rob Hennelly - Breaffy
2. Padraig O’Hora – Ballina Stephenites
3. Lee Keegan – Westport
4. Michael Plunkett – Ballintubber
5. Paddy Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels
6. Stephen Coen © – Hollymount/Carramore
7. Oisín Mullin - Kilmaine
8. Jordan Flynn – Crossmolina Deel Rovers
9. Matthew Ruane - Breaffy
10. Diarmuid O’Connor - Ballintubber
11. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy
12. Jack Carney - Kilmeena
13. Fergal Boland - Aghamore
14. Aiden Orme – Knockmore
15. Ryan O’Donoghue – Beal a Mhuirthead
SUBS:
16. Rory Byrne – Castlebar Mitchels
17. Donnacha McHugh – Castlebar Mitchels
18. Brendan Harrison - Aghamore
19. Enda Hession - Garrymore
20. David McBrien - Ballaghadereen
21. Conor O’ Shea – Breaffy
22. Kevin McLoughlin - Knockmore
23. Paul Towey – Charlestown
24. Fionn McDonagh – Westport
25. Conor Loftus -Crossmolina Deel Rovers
26. Frank Irwin - Ballina Stephenites
The Kerry team is due to be announced on Friday evening. The game will be broadcast live on Radio Kerry with coverage starting at 7:30pm.