The Mayo team to face Kerry has been announced

Mayo manager James Horan has made six changes to his team for their Allianz Football League clash with Kerry this Saturday at 7:30pm at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

The Mayo team is as follows:

1. Rob Hennelly - Breaffy

2. Padraig O’Hora – Ballina Stephenites

3. Lee Keegan – Westport

4. Michael Plunkett – Ballintubber

5. Paddy Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels

6. Stephen Coen © – Hollymount/Carramore

7. Oisín Mullin - Kilmaine

8. Jordan Flynn – Crossmolina Deel Rovers

9. Matthew Ruane - Breaffy

10. Diarmuid O’Connor - Ballintubber

11. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy

12. Jack Carney - Kilmeena

13. Fergal Boland - Aghamore

14. Aiden Orme – Knockmore

15. Ryan O’Donoghue – Beal a Mhuirthead

SUBS:

16. Rory Byrne – Castlebar Mitchels

17. Donnacha McHugh – Castlebar Mitchels

18. Brendan Harrison - Aghamore

19. Enda Hession - Garrymore

20. David McBrien - Ballaghadereen

21. Conor O’ Shea – Breaffy

22. Kevin McLoughlin - Knockmore

23. Paul Towey – Charlestown

24. Fionn McDonagh – Westport

25. Conor Loftus -Crossmolina Deel Rovers

26. Frank Irwin - Ballina Stephenites

The Kerry team is due to be announced on Friday evening. The game will be broadcast live on Radio Kerry with coverage starting at 7:30pm.