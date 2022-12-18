The late Pádraig Harnett honoured posthumously by Killarney Celtic

Lifelong soccer stalwart and sports reporter Pádraig Harnett, who passed away in October following a brief illness, has been honoured posthumously by the club to which he devoted much of his life.

Pádraig was named club person of the year by Kerry soccer kingpins Killarney Celtic FC at their annual awards ceremony to a mark outstanding contributions and achievements.

Pádraig served in several positions with the club and he always worked tirelessly and passionately for Celtic and Kerry soccer at many levels.

When Pádraig passed away last October, his coffin draped in the green and white flag of Celtic and club officials, members and players staged a very moving guard of honour as the cortege wound its way through the streets of Killarney.

At a reception in the Killarney Avenue Hotel on Friday night, the award was accepted by Pádraig’s wife, Maura and also in attendance were his stepson Seán Daly, his brother Brendan, sister-in-law Kathleen and nephews Mark and Robbie Harnett.

The awards were presented by club chairman Tim Jones and vice chairman Paul Sherry and another recipient on the night was former senior manager Brian Spillane who received an outstanding achievement award for his record-breaking exploits on the sidelines.

During his tenure, Celtic won an unprecedented four premier league and cup doubles in a row as well as the coveted Munster League of Champions trophy.

A key member of that all-conquering Celtic squad was the outstanding Gary Keane who won every honour in the domestic game and is considered a Celtic legend who has been part of the club since he was a schoolboy.

Gary, who recently hung up his boots, was also presented with an outstanding achievement award as was club mentor Diarmuid Daly who was the kitman for the four-in-a-row squad and managed teams at senior B, youth and under 17 level.

Other awards presented on the night were:

• Senior A player of the year: Stephen McCarthy

• Senior B player of the year: Adam McMahon

• Youth player of the year: Seán Fitzgerald

• Under 17 boys’ player of the year: Eoghan Crowley