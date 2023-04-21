Advertisement
Sport

The Kingdom Warrior returns to the ring tonight

Apr 21, 2023 12:04 By radiokerrysport
The Kingdom Warrior returns to the ring tonight
Having suffered his first defeat as a professional in February Kerry’s Kevin Cronin returns to the ring tonight.

The Kingdom Warrior yet again goes up against Jamie Morrissey for the BUI Irish title, in Galway.

