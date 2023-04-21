The Kingdom Warrior returns to the ring tonight

Having suffered his first defeat as a professional in February Kerry’s Kevin Cronin returns to the ring tonight.
The Kingdom Warrior yet again goes up against Jamie Morrissey for the BUI Irish title, in Galway.
