The Kerry U16 teams have been announced for round 5 of the Munster U16 Championship

The Kerry U16 A and Kerry B teams have been announced for their round 5 fixtures against the Limerick A and B squads.
Saoirse Harkin of Cromane has been given the nod for the captaincy of the Kerry B team, whilst Mary Kate Smith of Cromane also retains her captaincy of the A team.
The Kerry A and B sides are underway at Brosna GAA club on Saturday, the 8th of April. The B fixture begins at 11 AM, with the A team's throw in time coming two hours later at 1 PM.
Kerry U16 B Team
1 Aoife Barrett – Na Gaeil
2 Rosin Daly – MKL Gaels
3 Robyn Cahill – Castleisland Desmonds
4 Saoirse Harkin – Cromane (C)
5 Chloe McHugh – MKL Gaels
6 Lauren Carey – Killarney Legion
7 Meave O’Sullivan – Southern Gaels
8 Orla O’Mahony - Beale
9 Saoirse O’Connor McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys
10 Emily O’Sullivan - Cromane
11 Amelia Kerins – Castleisland Desmonds
12 Sarah Palmer - Firies
13 Sarah Cooper – Dr Crokes
14 Naoise O’Donoghue – MKL Gaels
15 Lauren O’Shea – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
16 Aoibheann O’Donovan - Cromane
17 Aoibheann McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys
18 Lilly Mae O’Gara - Churchill
19 Siofra Randles – Dr Crokes
20 Hayley Flaherty - Dingle
21 Aine Hassett – Laune Rangers
22 Avril Rooney - Beaufort
23 Alice Granville – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
24 Alexa Falvey - Cromane
25 Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill
26 Clodagh Clancy - Fossa
27 Doireann Dwyer - Kilcummin
28 Mairead Walsh - Firies
Kerry U16 A Team
1 Kelly Fitzgerald – Kerins O’Rahillys
2 Siadbh Ní Shlattara – Corca Dhuibhne
3 Grace Murphy - Rathmore
4 Anna Collins - Ballymacelligott
5 Dervlah Healy – Southern Gaels
6 Jamie Lee O’Connor - Ballymacelligott
7 Aoise O’Donoghue - Glenflesk
8 Leona O’Sullivan - Cromane
9 Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane
10 Eva Costello - Abbeydorney
11 Mary Kate Smith (C) - Cromane
12 Eve Broderick – Na Gaeil
13 Brid Curtin - Currow
14 Muireann Teahan – Southern Gaels
15 Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney
16 Lucy Harrington – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
17 Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
18 Emma O’Brien - Firies
19 Keeva O’Riordan - Beaufort
20 Anna O’Sullivan - Churchill
21 Hanna Nic Gearlit – Corca Dhuibhne
22 Keelin O’Sullivan – Castleisland Desmonds
23 Lori O’Connor - Beaufort
24 Sara Fitzgerald – MKL Gaels
25 Maggie Quirke - Cromane