The Kerry U16 teams have been announced for round 5 of the Munster U16 Championship

The Kerry U16 A and Kerry B teams have been announced for their round 5 fixtures against the Limerick A and B squads.

Saoirse Harkin of Cromane has been given the nod for the captaincy of the Kerry B team, whilst Mary Kate Smith of Cromane also retains her captaincy of the A team.

The Kerry A and B sides are underway at Brosna GAA club on Saturday, the 8th of April. The B fixture begins at 11 AM, with the A team's throw in time coming two hours later at 1 PM.

Kerry U16 B Team

1 Aoife Barrett – Na Gaeil

2 Rosin Daly – MKL Gaels

3 Robyn Cahill – Castleisland Desmonds

4 Saoirse Harkin – Cromane (C)

5 Chloe McHugh – MKL Gaels

6 Lauren Carey – Killarney Legion

7 Meave O’Sullivan – Southern Gaels

8 Orla O’Mahony - Beale

9 Saoirse O’Connor McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys

10 Emily O’Sullivan - Cromane

11 Amelia Kerins – Castleisland Desmonds

12 Sarah Palmer - Firies

13 Sarah Cooper – Dr Crokes

14 Naoise O’Donoghue – MKL Gaels

15 Lauren O’Shea – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

16 Aoibheann O’Donovan - Cromane

17 Aoibheann McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys

18 Lilly Mae O’Gara - Churchill

19 Siofra Randles – Dr Crokes

20 Hayley Flaherty - Dingle

21 Aine Hassett – Laune Rangers

22 Avril Rooney - Beaufort

23 Alice Granville – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

24 Alexa Falvey - Cromane

25 Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill

26 Clodagh Clancy - Fossa

27 Doireann Dwyer - Kilcummin

28 Mairead Walsh - Firies

Kerry U16 A Team

1 Kelly Fitzgerald – Kerins O’Rahillys

2 Siadbh Ní Shlattara – Corca Dhuibhne

3 Grace Murphy - Rathmore

4 Anna Collins - Ballymacelligott

5 Dervlah Healy – Southern Gaels

6 Jamie Lee O’Connor - Ballymacelligott

7 Aoise O’Donoghue - Glenflesk

8 Leona O’Sullivan - Cromane

9 Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane

10 Eva Costello - Abbeydorney

11 Mary Kate Smith (C) - Cromane

12 Eve Broderick – Na Gaeil

13 Brid Curtin - Currow

14 Muireann Teahan – Southern Gaels

15 Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney

16 Lucy Harrington – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

17 Seodhla Colleran - Fossa

18 Emma O’Brien - Firies

19 Keeva O’Riordan - Beaufort

20 Anna O’Sullivan - Churchill

21 Hanna Nic Gearlit – Corca Dhuibhne

22 Keelin O’Sullivan – Castleisland Desmonds

23 Lori O’Connor - Beaufort

24 Sara Fitzgerald – MKL Gaels

25 Maggie Quirke - Cromane