Advertisement
Sport

The Kerry U16 teams have been announced for round 5 of the Munster U16 Championship

Apr 7, 2023 14:04 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry U16 teams have been announced for round 5 of the Munster U16 Championship The Kerry U16 teams have been announced for round 5 of the Munster U16 Championship
Share this article

The Kerry U16 A and Kerry B teams have been announced for their round 5 fixtures against the Limerick A and B squads.

Saoirse Harkin of Cromane has been given the nod for the captaincy of the Kerry B team, whilst Mary Kate Smith of Cromane also retains her captaincy of the A team.

The Kerry A and B sides are underway at Brosna GAA club on Saturday, the 8th of April. The B fixture begins at 11 AM, with the A team's throw in time coming two hours later at 1 PM.

Advertisement

Kerry U16 B Team
1 Aoife Barrett – Na Gaeil
2 Rosin Daly – MKL Gaels
3 Robyn Cahill – Castleisland Desmonds
4 Saoirse Harkin – Cromane (C)
5 Chloe McHugh – MKL Gaels
6 Lauren Carey – Killarney Legion
7 Meave O’Sullivan – Southern Gaels
8 Orla O’Mahony - Beale
9 Saoirse O’Connor McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys
10 Emily O’Sullivan - Cromane
11 Amelia Kerins – Castleisland Desmonds
12 Sarah Palmer - Firies
13 Sarah Cooper – Dr Crokes
14 Naoise O’Donoghue – MKL Gaels
15 Lauren O’Shea – Inbhear Scéine Gaels

16 Aoibheann O’Donovan - Cromane
17 Aoibheann McCarthy – Kerins O’Rahillys
18 Lilly Mae O’Gara - Churchill
19 Siofra Randles – Dr Crokes
20 Hayley Flaherty - Dingle
21 Aine Hassett – Laune Rangers
22 Avril Rooney - Beaufort
23 Alice Granville – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
24 Alexa Falvey - Cromane
25 Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill
26 Clodagh Clancy - Fossa
27 Doireann Dwyer - Kilcummin
28 Mairead Walsh - Firies

Kerry U16 A Team
1 Kelly Fitzgerald – Kerins O’Rahillys
2 Siadbh Ní Shlattara – Corca Dhuibhne
3 Grace Murphy - Rathmore
4 Anna Collins - Ballymacelligott
5 Dervlah Healy – Southern Gaels
6 Jamie Lee O’Connor - Ballymacelligott
7 Aoise O’Donoghue - Glenflesk
8 Leona O’Sullivan - Cromane
9 Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane
10 Eva Costello - Abbeydorney
11 Mary Kate Smith (C) - Cromane
12 Eve Broderick – Na Gaeil
13 Brid Curtin - Currow
14 Muireann Teahan – Southern Gaels
15 Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney

Advertisement

16 Lucy Harrington – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
17 Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
18 Emma O’Brien - Firies
19 Keeva O’Riordan - Beaufort
20 Anna O’Sullivan - Churchill
21 Hanna Nic Gearlit – Corca Dhuibhne
22 Keelin O’Sullivan – Castleisland Desmonds
23 Lori O’Connor - Beaufort
24 Sara Fitzgerald – MKL Gaels
25 Maggie Quirke - Cromane

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus