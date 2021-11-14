The Kerry Area Basketball Board season gets underway

The Kerry Area Basketball Board (KABB) season has tipped off with games featuring some of the teams who will be competing for honours in the Kerry Airport League, Kerry Airport Cup and Kerry Airport Plate.

Despite the lengthy forced time out, Kerry Airport has confirmed that it will renew its lead sponsorship of the sport at juvenile and senior level in the county this season.

John Drummey has been speaking to Mary Gardiner from the Kerry Area Basketball Board Executive and he first asked her how happy she was about the basketball being back