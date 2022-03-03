Advertisement
The International Paralympic Committee ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from Winter Games

Mar 3, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
The International Paralympic Committee ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from Winter Games
The International Paralympic Committee has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the Winter Games in Beijing, which starts on Saturday.

IPC President Andrew Parsons has said that the rapidly escalating situation in Ukraine has put them in an impossible position and in order to preserve the integrity of the Games, the decision has now been made to refuse entries from Russia and Belarus.

Athletes from both countries had in recent days been allowed to compete as neutrals.

