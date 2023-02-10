Advertisement
The IABA has joined USA Boxing in a boycott of World Championships

Feb 10, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrypodcast
The IABA has joined USA Boxing in boycotting this year’s World Championships.

IABA Council members voted 15-5 in favour of skipping the women’s world championships in New Delhi next month, and the men’s equivalent in Tashkent in May.

In a statement, the IABA say International Boxing Association practices and activities are not of the standard required to secure the sport’s future.

The world governing body has already been stripped of organising rights for next year’s Olympics.

The IABA decision means Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke won’t be able to defend their world titles in India.

