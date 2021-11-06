Advertisement
The Henry de Bromhead-trained Captain Guinness has won the Grade Three Poplar Square Chase under Rachael Blackmore at Naas

Nov 6, 2021 15:11 By radiokerrysport
The Henry de Bromhead-trained Captain Guinness has won the Grade Three Poplar Square Chase under Rachael Blackmore at Naas
The Henry de Bromhead-trained Captain Guinness has won the Grade Three Poplar Square Chase under Rachael Blackmore at Naas.

The pre-race favourite finished four and three-quarter lengths ahead of Andy Dufresne.

