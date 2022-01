Clanmaurice’s AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Final is to go ahead at Moyne-Templetuohy on Sunday.

The match is due to start at approximately at 2pm.

They are to take on Raharney of Westmeath at the Tipperary venue at a time to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Clanmaurice were victorious over Athleague in the semi-final of the competition with just 14 players.

Raharney beat Derry's Glen to reach the final winning 0-09 to 1-04.

Clanmaurice player Patrice Diggin: