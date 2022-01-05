Liverpool's League Cup tie with Arsenal has been postponed.

The EFL say they “reluctantly” postponed tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Merseyside club requested the EFL take action after a rise in Covid cases at the club, which includes a number of first team players and staff.

Their Kirkby training centre is closed for 48 hours, with assistant manager Pep Lijnders the latest to return a positive test.

Anfield will host the first leg of the tie next week with tomorrow's leg rescheduled for the Emirates on Thursday, January 20th.