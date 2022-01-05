Advertisement
Sport

The EFL say they “reluctantly” postponed tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final

Jan 5, 2022 14:01 By radiokerrysport
The EFL say they “reluctantly” postponed tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final The EFL say they “reluctantly” postponed tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final
Share this article

Liverpool's League Cup tie with Arsenal has been postponed.

The EFL say they “reluctantly” postponed tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Merseyside club requested the EFL take action after a rise in Covid cases at the club, which includes a number of first team players and staff.

Advertisement

Their Kirkby training centre is closed for 48 hours, with assistant manager Pep Lijnders the latest to return a positive test.

Anfield will host the first leg of the tie next week with tomorrow's leg rescheduled for the Emirates on Thursday, January 20th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus