The 69th edition of the Lacey Cup will be held on Sunday

The 69th edition of the Lacey Cup hosted by Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club will be held on Sunday,March 5th. As is customary, the Lacey Cup will be the grand opener to the Munster Road Racing

season. The challenging 75km circuit always lends itself to aggressive racing with cyclists eager to test themselves and to show some good early season form. The race always draws a large field of riders, with over 200 competing in recent years. Some of Ireland’s top riders will be in action on the day, all intent on taking home the coveted Lacey Cup. Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club will also offer a generous prize fund of €1200.

As per Cycling Ireland rules, the A4 race will be run separately to the main A1/A2/A3 race. Manor West Hotel, sponsors of the Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club will be the venue and headquarters for the races. The races will have a single 3km neutralised roll out from Manor West Hotel. Departure from the hotel will be at 12:15pm sharp. Following a brief stop, racing will officially commence from George Poff’s Garage on the Dingle Road at 12.30 and will pass through Blennerville at 12.35, Camp (13.00), Upper Camp, Gleann na nGealt (13.10), Annascaul (13.25), Inch (13.30), Boolteens (13.50), Castlemaine (13.55), Sliabh Mish (14.05) and finishing at 14.15 at the 60kph speed sign opposite Skehanagh Cross on the Killorglin Road on outskirts of Tralee.

The main A1/A2/A3 race is run on a handicap basis consisting of 3 groups with the first group of A3 category riders, followed by the A2 category riders, and finally the group of elite A1 category riders. The separate A4 race will start approximately 5 mins after the A1 riders are underway and will follow the same race route. The first prime of the race is Gleann na nGealt and will likely be hotly contested between the A3 riders.

Following Gleann na nGealt, the A1 and A2 groups will work hard to catch the race leaders as they head towards Inch. After Castlemaine the riders will climb Sliabh Mish mountain and contest the second prime for The Teddy Griffin Memorial Cup. Sliabh Mish mountain is usually where the race is broken up into a small group of elite A1 and A2 riders, with the expected winner coming from these groups. Entry fee is €20, and registration is online only.

Sign-on at race HQ will also be required between 10:00 and 11:30 on the morning of event. It all promises to be an exciting days racing with plenty of action along the route to keep spectators entertained. Presentation of prizes will be at Manor West Hotel