TG4 agree new TV deal with FAI

T-G Ceathair will increase the number of Women's National League games after agreeing a new TV deal with the FAI.

The Irish language broadcaster started showing WNL games in 2021, initially televising four games but gradually increasing their coverage.

In 2025, the broadcaster will show 13 matches from the Airtricity Women's Premier Division, in addition with the All-Island Cup final.

Advertisement

***

Tonight in the English Championship, relegation-threatened Portsmouth welcome Millwall to Fratton Park.

Kick-off is at 7-45.