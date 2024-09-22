Templenoe into quarter finals of County Championship after Extra Time win

Templenoe have advanced to the quarter final of the County Championship defeating Shannon Rangers after extra time on a score of Templenoe 1-16 Shannon Rangers 1-12.
Jason O'Connor reports
