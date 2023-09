Templenoe have beaten South Kerry in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They were 10 points to 1-6 victors to book their spot in the last 8.

Breda O'Shea reports

Group 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

East Kerry 2 2 0 0 39 23 16 4

Templenoe 2 2 0 0 29 27 2 4

West Kerry 2 0 0 2 27 36 -9 0

South Kerry 2 0 0 2 23 32 -9 0