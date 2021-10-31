Templenoe, Dr Crokes and St Brendans advance in SFC

Templenoe defeated Shannon Rangers, 1-9 to 0-5. Colm Kelly reports

In the second game in the Killarney double header, St Brendans saw off Kenmare Shamrocks 2-9 to 0-10, Colm Kelly was watching for us

Dr Crokes will be the 7th team in the hat as they saw off the challenge on West Kerry.

Dr. Crokes had the benefit of a strong wind in the first half but it was West Kerry who struck in the first minute with a goal from play Éanna Ó Conchúir.

The next three scores were from Dr. Crokes with David Shaw pointing from play and a free with Kieran O'Leary finding the target with a point from play as well.

Eight minutes and a water break passed before the next score and it was the first of four in a row for Dr. Crokes with a free from Tony Brosnan. David Shaw and Johnny Buckley with the other two by the 20th minute before Brosnan's second of the half.

West Kerry, facing a strong wind, rediscovered the location of the Dr. Crokes goals when Cathal Ó Beaglaoich pointed from play.

The score could have been much different considering that Dr. Crokes had seven wides by the time reached 24 minutes.

One additional point from Micheal Burns gave Dr. Crokes a lead at the break.

Half Time - Dr. Crokes 0-08 West Kerry 1-01

The early minutes of the second half were uneventful with the first score since the break not coming until David Shaw converted a 39th minute free for Dr. Crokes.

The Killarney side dominated the scoring as they had done in the first half with additional points from Kieran O'Leary, Johnny Buckley and Micheal Burns.

West Kerry's Colm Ó Muircheartaigh interrupted the Dr. Crokes flow before Micheal Burns scored his 3rd point.

50 mins Dr. Crokes 0-13 West Kerry 1-02

Cian O'Grady entered the game in the 53rd minute and his impact was immediate with a point for West Kerry.

There was to be no more scoring in the game as Dr. Crokes saw it through to reach the draw for the quarter-finals.

Full Time - Dr. Crokes 0-13 West Kerry 1-03.

At 5pm, Dingle face Mid Kerry in the final game of the round