Meanwhile the two teams to play before Kerry v Dublin on Sunday will be determined tonight

The semi finals take place tonight for the All Ireland Junior Football Championship with the final fixed to act as a curtain raiser for Kerry v Dublin

At 5, Warwickshire face New York while at 7 its Kilkenny v London.

Advertisement

The Croke Park curtain raiser will throw in at 1 with Kerry/Dublin fixed for 3:30