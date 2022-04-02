Teams named for League final

The teams are now named for the Allianz Football League final between Kerry and Mayo.

It’s a much changed Kingdom side.

Shane Ryan comes in to start in goals instead of Shane Murphy.

Gavin White makes his return from injury, replacing Dylan Casey.

Jack Barry takes over from Joe O’Connor at midfield.

In the forwards Dara Moynihan, Paudie Clifford and Adrian Spillane are in for Tony Brosnan, Jack Savage and Micheal Burns.

Seán O’Shea and David Moran are listed as substitutes as they recover from injury.

Mayo forward Cillian O’Connor is amongst their replacements, his first inclusion this season.

There are 3 changes to their team; Padraig O’Hora is in for David McBrien at corner back, Enda Hession replaces Rory Brickenden in the half back line and Conor Loftus takes over from Diarmuid O’Connor in the half forwards.

Kerry Team

1 Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Rathmore

2 Graham O’Sullivan Graeme Ó Súilleabháin Piarsaigh na Dromoda

3 Jason Foley Jason Ó Foghlú Ballydonoghue

4 Tom O’Sullivan Tomas Ó Súilleabháin Dingle

5 Gavin White Gaibhin De Faoite Dr Crokes

6 Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Templenoe

7 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

8 Diarmuid O’Connor Diarmuid Ó Conchúir Na Gaeil

9 Jack Barry Jeaic De Barra Na Gaeil

10 Dara Moynihan Dara Ó Muineachán Spa, Killarney

11 Paudie Clifford Pádraig Ó Clumháin Fossa

12 Adrian Spillane Adrian Ó Spealáin Templenoe

13 Stephen O’Brien Stiofán Ó Briain Kenmare Shamrocks

14 David Clifford Dáithí Ó Clumháin Fossa

15 Paul Geaney Pól Ó Geibheannaigh Dingle

Subs

16 GK Shane Murphy Seán Ó Murchú Dr Crokes

17 Tony Brosnan Antóin Ó Brosnacháin Dr Crokes

18 Dylan Casey Dylan Ó Cathasaigh Austin Stacks

19 Jack Savage Jeaic Sabhaois Kerins O Rahillys

20 Joe O’Connor Seosamh Ó Conchúir Austin Stacks

21 Micheál Burns Micheál Ó Braoin Dr Crokes

22 Killian Spillane Cillian Ó Spealáin Templenoe

23 Gavin Crowley Gaibhin Ó Cruadhloich Templenoe

24 Pa Warren Pádraig Warren Gneeveguilla

25 Seán O’Shea Seán Ó Sé Kenmare Shamrocks

26 David Moran Dáithí Ó Moráin Kerins O’Rahillys

