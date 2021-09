Mayo have made two changes for tomorrow’s All Ireland football final with Tyrone.

Enda Hession is named at wing back, after Eoghan McLaughlin suffered a double jaw fracture in the semi-final win over Dublin.

While Bryan Walsh comes into the half-forward line in place of Darren McHale.

Cathal McShane must again content himself with a place on the Tyrone bench for the game at Croke Park.