Teams Named Ahead Of All Ireland Semi Finals

Jul 5, 2024 10:59 By radiokerrysport
Teams Named Ahead Of All Ireland Semi Finals
Kilkenny and Clare have named their teams for tomorrow's All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final in Croke Park.

Aidan McCarthy has been named in the Clare full forward line, with Aron Shanagher dropping to the bench in the only change from their All Ireland Quarter Final win over Wexford.

Kilkenny boss Derek Lyng meanwhile has kept faith with the same 15 that saw off Dublin in the Leinster Hurling Championship final last month.

========================================================
Limerick have named their side to face Cork in Sunday's last four tie.

Boss John Kiely has made two changes to his side, with Sean Finn coming into the full back line, and Seamus Flanagan named at full forward.

Shane O'Brien has to make do with a place on the bench after starting in the Munster final win over Clare, while a hamstring injury rules Barry Nash out of the game.

Cork named their team last night, with Robert Downey named to start after missing the win over Dublin due to illness.

