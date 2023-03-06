Team of Week & Roll of Honour + weekend review

Team of the Week

1 Josh Lynch (Ballyheigue AFC U15)

2 Aiden Bicking (Camp Juniors U15)

3Killian Collins (Killarney Athletic U15)

4 Tadhg O Connor (Castleisland AFC U13))

5 Gavin Griffin (Iveragh UTD U15)

6 Peter Foley (Killorglin AFC U13)

7 James O Meara (MEK GalaxyU15)

8 Conrad Long (Ballyhar Dynamos U15)

9 Tadhg Long (LB Rovers U15)

10 Pa O Brien (Killarney Celtic U15)

11 Jack Dorgan (Dingle Bay Rovers U13)

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Clodagh Quirke (MEK Galaxy)

Alannah Crossan (ST Brendans Park Fc)

Ava Fealy (Listowel Celtic)

Liadh Forde (Killarney Celtic)

Lily O Leary (Mastergeeha Fc)

Emily Galvin (Castleisland AFC)

Roisin Henken (Killorglin AFC)

Laura Novo Conde (Tralee Dynamos)

Ella Clifford (Iveragh UTD)

Siena Ryan (Inter Kenmare)

Girls League

12’s Premier

Killarney Celtic 0 -1 Killarney Athletic

12’s Division 1

Castleisland AFC 7 -4 Mastergeeha FC

Ballyhar Dynamos 1-6 Killorglin AFC

Tralee Dynamos 2 -5 Iveragh UTD

Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -0 MEK Galaxy

13’s Premier

Top

LB Rovers 1 -4 Listowel Celtic

St Brendans Park 4 -1 Fenit Samphires

Bottom

MEK Galaxy 6 -0 Castleisland AFC

14’s Premier

Listowel Celtic 4 -0 Camp Juniors

MEK Galaxy 2 -0 Killarney Athletic

14’s Division 1

Inter Kenmare 4 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers

Mastergeeha FC 4 -7 Castleisland AFC

15’s Premier

Top

Killarney Celtic 1 -0 Inter Kenmare

16’s Premier

LB Rovers 3 -0 Inter Kenmare

St Brendans Park 3 -0 Fenit Samphires

Boy’s U13 Premier

St Brendans Park 4 -0 Killorglin AFC

Fenit Samphires 1 -1Mastergeeha AFC

MEK Galaxy 0 -2 Castleisland AFC

Listowel Celtic 4 -4 Ballyhar Dynamos

Inter Kenmare 0 -3 Tralee Dynamos

Boy’s U13 Division 2

MEK Galaxy B 3 -1 Tralee Dynamos B

Inter Kenmare B 2 -1 Killorglin AFC B

U14 Boy’s Division 2

St Brendans Park D 3 -1 Castleisland AFC B

Boy’s U15 Premier

Castleisland AFC 4 -3 Camp Juniors

Inter Kenmare 0 -4 MEK Galaxy

Tralee Dynamos 2 -0 Listowel Celtic

Boy’s U15 Division 1

Inter Kenmare B 0 -3 Ballyhar Dynamos

Boy’s U15 Division 2

MEK Galaxy B 2 -0 Ballyheigue AFC

Castleisland AFC B 5 -1 Camp Juniors B

U16 Premier

Tralee Dynamos 2 -0 St Brendans Park

Boy’s U16 Boy’s Division 2

Mastergeeha FC B 2 -1 Tralee Dynamos B

BOY’S KERRY CUP SHIELD PRELIMINARY ROUND 2

U13 BOYS:

Camp Juniors 8 -2 Mastergeeha FC C

Castleisland AFC B 1 -4 Mastergeeha FC B

St Brendans Park B 3-0 Listowel Celtic B

Castleisland AFC C 1 -5 Dingle Bay Rovers

U14 Boys Preliminary Round 1

Killarney Celtic B 0 -3 Killarney Athletic A

U15 BOYS Preliminary Round 2:

Mastergeeha A into Cup

Killarney Athletic B 2 v Killarney Celtic 8

Iveragh 2 v Park B 0

Mastergeeha C 0 v LB Rovers 1

County Games

SFAI U14 All Ireland Interleague Semi Final

Waterford 1 - 2 Kerry

U12 Boys Munster Shield Final

South Tipperary 1-5 Kerry

U13 Girl’s Munster Cup Final

Kerry 1 -4 Cork

U15 Girl’s Munster Cup Final

Kerry 1-0 Clare

U13 Boy’s Munster Trophy Final

Kerry 2-1 Limerick County

U16 Boy’s Munster Trophy Final

South Tipperary 2-0 Kerry

SFAI U14 All Ireland Interleague Semi Final

Waterford 1 - 2 Kerry

The Kerry team put in a fantastic performance in the RSC Waterford against a strong Waterford side. It was a great experience for the lads to play in a national stadium. Kerry got off to the best possible start taking the lead after 1 minute, but that didn’t deter the Waterford side who stuck to their task and were always dangerous on the break. The rest of the half was a tight affair with Kerry having some good chances to extend their lead, but 5 mins before half time we were pegged back after the Waterford striker cooly slotted home from a swift break and that’s how it would stay until half time 1 all. This Kerry team are made of stern stuff and came out fighting in the second half with exceptional work rate being rewarded 10 mins into the 2nd half when some great football led to the lead goal, 2-1 Kerry. The rest of the half followed a similar pattern to the first half, Kerry creating some great chances but Waterford were very dangerous. The lads defended resolutely throughout to keep the score at 2-1, there was relief and delight at the full-time whistle. This full squad of players played their part in reaching the final, they can all be very proud of their achievement. Thank you to Waterford and their coaching team, they were exceptional hosts, you couldn’t get a game played in a better spirit. Back to the training pitch now for the lads as we prepare for the All Ireland final in 2 weeks.

U13 Munster Girls Cup final

Kerry 1-4 Cork

A tale of two halves saw Cork get to grips with a tenacious Kerry and deservedly win out. Kerry stormed into the game and a fine cross field ball from Ellie Cregan was beautifully taken down and dispatched by Izzy Lyons. Kerry were tigerish throughout the opening half but four minutes from half time Cork struck a long range effort to draw level at the short whistle. Disaster struck 3 minutes into the second half when Cork struck a long range free all the way to the net and Kerry never recovered.

In fact two more long range efforts left the final score 4-1 to Cork as Kerry could not break down an excellent Cork rear guard despite a whole hearted performance. The disappointment in the Kerry girls faces told its own story. Congratulations to Cork!

Munster Trophy Final

Kerry 2-1 Limerick County

Kerry faced a very tough opening to the first period. Limerick County started with plenty of energy and intensity; forcing most of game to be played in their opponents’ half of the pitch. Despite being deeper than they would have liked, Kerry defended well and proved their threat on the counter by sweeping forward to create a few decent scoring opportunities. Ryan Vickers put Kerry in front midway through the half with a driving run from the left wing and a smart finish past the keeper. Limerick County responded well to quickly level things up and they looked to have all the momentum right up to the half-time whistle. Kerry’s line-up remained unchanged after the interval but, from the start of the second period, they brought more urgency especially in the middle of the park. Having been penned into their own final third, they now were snapping into challenges and forcing turnovers in possession much higher up the pitch. This soon paid off when Jayden Hurley latched onto a loose ball at the edge of the opposing area and hit a first-time half volley that restored Kerry’s advantage. With the midfield continuing to impact the game, Kerry crafted some more excellent chances but, not for the first time, they couldn’t put the game away despite being well on top.As the clocked ticked down and Limerick County were throwing everything forward, the Kerry keeper Liam Moynihan and back four produced some superb last gasp interventions to secure an especially hard-fought victory. After the final whistle, team captain, Jimmy McGann, lifted the trophy in front of a jubilant group of players, parents, and supporters.

U12 Boys Munster Shield Final

South Tipperary 1-5 Kerry

Kerry came out of the stalls faster than their opponents with slick and intricate play and this was causing the South Tipp lads loads of problems but to their credit they defended very well. Finally Kerry managed to break the deadlock through a left footed finish by Eric Corcoran on the 23rd min .Kerry went on the attack again and continued to look for a second which dully came through a wonderful right footed strike by Nathan Anthony just on the stroke of half time to have Kerry leading at the break 2-0.Kerry continued in the same vein of form in the 2nd half and managed to get a 3rd in the 35th minute through Nathan Anthony. Almost immediately after the tip off South Tipperary went down and got a goal. South Tipperary went then looking for a second goal leaving themselves open at the back for which Kerry punished them by scoring further goals from Eric and Nathan to run out deserving winners 5-1. All 14 lads that represented Kerry were excellent but player of the match has to go to the tireless and industrious Eoghan O Driscoll who was fantastic on the day. Special mention to all 22 players in our extended squad who made this victory possible.

SFAI MUNSTER U16 TROPHY FINAL

South Tipperary 2-0 Kerry

Kerry had previously beaten their opponents 5-2 earlier in the campaign going into this game and as expected South Tipperary were highly motivated on Sunday afternoon at Cahir Park as a rapid start from the hosts saw Kerry fall 2-0 behind inside the opening 10 minutes of their Munster Final, with the home side South Tipperary bringing great intensity to their play first half. To their credit Kerry came out a different side second half creating numerous attacking situations, however they found the South Tipperary goalkeeper and defence in top form as the Home side stood firm to the Kerry challenge. Kerry kept pressing in search of that elusive goal which they hoped would offer some momentum, however it wasn't to be and a second successive Munster Final Defeat in 2 Seasons which was bitterly disappointing for these boys at the final whistle. All the Kerry Boys gave their best on a disappointing day for all involved with Harvey Mangan, Jack Sheehy, Noah O' Shea and Neal O' Shea in particular delivering good performances. This Kerry Side have been contesting finals the past few seasons and will still keep believing that they can yet achieve more success with an SFAI National Semi-Final to come against this opponent South Tipperary at the end of April at Georgie O' Callaghan Park, Castleisland.