Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed; Weekend review

RESULTS SATURDAY JANUARY 27TH AND PREVIOUS WEEK
U12 Girls Premier (North)
Listowel Celtic 0 -1 Castleisland AFC
U12 Girls Premier (South)
Iveragh UTD 3 -0 MEK Galaxy
Killarney Celtic 3 -0 MEK Galaxy
Killorglin AFC 2 -4 Killarney Athletic
Inter Kenmare 2 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos
U14 Girls Premier
Camp Juniors 0 -1 Listowel Celtic
Dingle Bay Juniors 8 -2 Castleisland AFC
U15 Premier Girls
Castleisland AFC 2 -8 St Brendans Park
U16 Girl’s Premier
Killarney Celtic 5 -1 Inter Kenmare
Iveragh UTD 3 -0 Mastergeeha AFC
Camp Juniors 0 -6 Listowel Celtic
LAST 32 NATIONAL CUP GIRLS
U12 Subway Girl’s Cup
Mastergeeha FC 4 -3 Freebooters
U14 Subway Girl’s Cup
MEK Galaxy 2 -0 Ballingarry Fc 0
U12 Subway Girl’s Trophy
Rock Celtic 3 v St. Brendan’s Park 8
Castleknock Celtic 5 v Killarney Celtic 0
U14 Subway Girl’s Trophy
Keaudue Rovers 3 v Inter Kenmare 0
U12 Kerry Boy’s 3 -1 Cork Athletic
U13 Kerry 1 -3 Waterford
U14 Kerry 2 -3 Midlands
U16 Sligo/Leitrim 2 -1 Kerry
U15 SUBWAY BOY’S TROPHY LAST 32:
Mullingar athletic 0 -6 St. Brendan’s Park
U16 SUBWAY Boy’s Cup LAST 32
Listowel Celtic 1 -3 Lusk United
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Sheild / Plate (Winners Progress to Sheild/Losers Plate)
Killarney Athletic C 1 -0 Killarney Celtic C
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup /Sheild (Winners Progress to Cup/Losers Sheild)
Ballyhar Dynamos 1 -3 Killorglin AFC
Killarney Athletic B 0 -2 MEK Galaxy
Tralee Dynamos 6 -0 Listowel Celtic B
U13 Boys Premier
Listowel Celtic 3 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos
Ballyhar Dynamos 0 -6 St Brendans Park
U13 Boy’s Division 1
LB Rovers A 1 -1 Mastergeeha FC
Tralee Dynamos 1 -3 Killarney Celtic
St Brendans Park B 8 -2 Killarney Athletic B
Castleisland AFC B 1 -1 Listowel Celtic B
U13 Boy’s Division 2 North
Castleisland AFC C 1 -4 LB Rovers B
Fenit Samphires B 1 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers
U13 Boy’s Division 2 South
TOP:
Inter Kenmare 9 - 3 Killorglin AFC B
BOTTOM:
Killarney Athletic C 2 -4 Killarney Celtic B
U15 Boys Premier
Killarney Celtic 1 -0 Tralee Dynamos
Killarney Celtic 3 -0 Inter Kenmare
Tralee Dynamos 5 -2 Killorglin AFC
Fenit Samphires 2 -1 Ballyhar Dynamos
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Listowel Celtic 3 -2 Camp Juniors
Killarney Athletic 2 - 1 LB Rovers
U15 Boy’s Division 2
St Brendans Park C 2 -4 MEK Galaxy B
Inter Kenmare B 0 -2 Killarney Celtic B
Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -2 Killarney Athletic B
Iveragh UTD B 0 -4 Mastergeeha FC B
U 14 All Ireland Quarter Final Shield
Kerry 3-2 Midlands League
The KSBGL U14 Boys’ participation in the SFAI Inter-League All Ireland Shield came to a disappointing conclusion after a 3-2 home defeat to Midlands Red. Kerry made a disjointed and timid start, playing into blustery winds in Killarney. Conceding twice to an opposition that looked likely to put the contest to bed well before halftime, the Kerry starting eleven dug deep to stay in the game and then to shift the momentum. Improvements in composure, movement without the ball and control of possession were noticeable as the half wore on. Adam Griffin (Castleisland) and Jimmy McGann (Inter Kenmare) were prominent in Kerry’s revival. Donnacha Vaughan (Killarney Celtic) halved the deficit before halftime and Lúc MacGearilt (Dingle Bay Rovers) brought Kerry level immediately after the break.
The contrast in how Kerry went about their business at the start of each half was very stark. With a completely different intensity and urgency, the unchanged home starting eleven were now forcing their opponents towards their own goal and playing almost entirely in the Midlands half. Like the weather, the game settled, Kerry dominating possession and territory looking to carve out chances in the final third and Midlands sitting deep looking to attack space behind them. Kerry had a warning midway through the second period when a lack of cover in midfield allowed a 1 v1 counterattack from Midlands that they were fortunate not to concede from. Their luck ran out with ten minutes remaining when Midlands again took advantage of Kerry’s over eager positioning and punished the home side with a superb finish. Kerry regrouped, continued to play well and fashioned a superb chance of their own that went agonisingly wide in the final minutes. Despite plenty of positives across the entirety of the game, the Kerry squad and coaches are left to work on making sure mentality and attitude is consistent from first to final whistle in each game until the end of a hugely important season.
(Lochlan Scanell captain of the U14 Kerry Interleague team that played the Midlands league on Sunday)