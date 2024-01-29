Team of the Week & Roll of Honour revealed; Weekend review

RESULTS SATURDAY JANUARY 27TH AND PREVIOUS WEEK

U12 Girls Premier (North)

Listowel Celtic 0 -1 Castleisland AFC

Advertisement

U12 Girls Premier (South)

Iveragh UTD 3 -0 MEK Galaxy

Killarney Celtic 3 -0 MEK Galaxy

Killorglin AFC 2 -4 Killarney Athletic

Inter Kenmare 2 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos

U14 Girls Premier

Camp Juniors 0 -1 Listowel Celtic

Dingle Bay Juniors 8 -2 Castleisland AFC

U15 Premier Girls

Castleisland AFC 2 -8 St Brendans Park

Advertisement

U16 Girl’s Premier

Killarney Celtic 5 -1 Inter Kenmare

Iveragh UTD 3 -0 Mastergeeha AFC

Camp Juniors 0 -6 Listowel Celtic

LAST 32 NATIONAL CUP GIRLS

U12 Subway Girl’s Cup

Mastergeeha FC 4 -3 Freebooters

U14 Subway Girl’s Cup

MEK Galaxy 2 -0 Ballingarry Fc 0

Advertisement

U12 Subway Girl’s Trophy

Rock Celtic 3 v St. Brendan’s Park 8

Castleknock Celtic 5 v Killarney Celtic 0

U14 Subway Girl’s Trophy

Keaudue Rovers 3 v Inter Kenmare 0

U12 Kerry Boy’s 3 -1 Cork Athletic

U13 Kerry 1 -3 Waterford

U14 Kerry 2 -3 Midlands

U16 Sligo/Leitrim 2 -1 Kerry

Advertisement

U15 SUBWAY BOY’S TROPHY LAST 32:

Mullingar athletic 0 -6 St. Brendan’s Park

U16 SUBWAY Boy’s Cup LAST 32

Listowel Celtic 1 -3 Lusk United

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Sheild / Plate (Winners Progress to Sheild/Losers Plate)

Killarney Athletic C 1 -0 Killarney Celtic C

Advertisement

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Cup /Sheild (Winners Progress to Cup/Losers Sheild)

Ballyhar Dynamos 1 -3 Killorglin AFC

Killarney Athletic B 0 -2 MEK Galaxy

Tralee Dynamos 6 -0 Listowel Celtic B

U13 Boys Premier

Listowel Celtic 3 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos

Ballyhar Dynamos 0 -6 St Brendans Park

U13 Boy’s Division 1

LB Rovers A 1 -1 Mastergeeha FC

Tralee Dynamos 1 -3 Killarney Celtic

St Brendans Park B 8 -2 Killarney Athletic B

Castleisland AFC B 1 -1 Listowel Celtic B

U13 Boy’s Division 2 North

Castleisland AFC C 1 -4 LB Rovers B

Fenit Samphires B 1 -0 Dingle Bay Rovers

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South

TOP:

Inter Kenmare 9 - 3 Killorglin AFC B

BOTTOM:

Killarney Athletic C 2 -4 Killarney Celtic B

U15 Boys Premier

Killarney Celtic 1 -0 Tralee Dynamos

Killarney Celtic 3 -0 Inter Kenmare

Tralee Dynamos 5 -2 Killorglin AFC

Fenit Samphires 2 -1 Ballyhar Dynamos

U15 Boy’s Division 1

Listowel Celtic 3 -2 Camp Juniors

Killarney Athletic 2 - 1 LB Rovers

U15 Boy’s Division 2

St Brendans Park C 2 -4 MEK Galaxy B

Inter Kenmare B 0 -2 Killarney Celtic B

Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -2 Killarney Athletic B

Iveragh UTD B 0 -4 Mastergeeha FC B

U 14 All Ireland Quarter Final Shield

Kerry 3-2 Midlands League

The KSBGL U14 Boys’ participation in the SFAI Inter-League All Ireland Shield came to a disappointing conclusion after a 3-2 home defeat to Midlands Red. Kerry made a disjointed and timid start, playing into blustery winds in Killarney. Conceding twice to an opposition that looked likely to put the contest to bed well before halftime, the Kerry starting eleven dug deep to stay in the game and then to shift the momentum. Improvements in composure, movement without the ball and control of possession were noticeable as the half wore on. Adam Griffin (Castleisland) and Jimmy McGann (Inter Kenmare) were prominent in Kerry’s revival. Donnacha Vaughan (Killarney Celtic) halved the deficit before halftime and Lúc MacGearilt (Dingle Bay Rovers) brought Kerry level immediately after the break.

The contrast in how Kerry went about their business at the start of each half was very stark. With a completely different intensity and urgency, the unchanged home starting eleven were now forcing their opponents towards their own goal and playing almost entirely in the Midlands half. Like the weather, the game settled, Kerry dominating possession and territory looking to carve out chances in the final third and Midlands sitting deep looking to attack space behind them. Kerry had a warning midway through the second period when a lack of cover in midfield allowed a 1 v1 counterattack from Midlands that they were fortunate not to concede from. Their luck ran out with ten minutes remaining when Midlands again took advantage of Kerry’s over eager positioning and punished the home side with a superb finish. Kerry regrouped, continued to play well and fashioned a superb chance of their own that went agonisingly wide in the final minutes. Despite plenty of positives across the entirety of the game, the Kerry squad and coaches are left to work on making sure mentality and attitude is consistent from first to final whistle in each game until the end of a hugely important season.

(Lochlan Scanell captain of the U14 Kerry Interleague team that played the Midlands league on Sunday)