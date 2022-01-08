Team news for Kerry VS Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Cup

Shane Conway will captain Kerry in this afternoon's Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup quarter-final against Tipperary.

It's the Kingdom's first outing of the year and their first under new Manager, Stephen Molumphy.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park Tralee is at 2 o'clock and we'll have live commentary on Saturday Sport.

The Kerry team in full is:

Goalkeeper - Louis Dee

Full back line - Sean Weir, Conor O'Keeffe and Eric Leen

Half backs - Eoin Ross, Fionan McKessey and Michael Leane

In Midfield, it's Colin Walsh and Shane Nolan

The half-forwards are Gavin Dooley, Paudi Aherne and Colum Harty

The full-forward line is James Sheehan, Mark Heffernan and captain Shane Conway.

The winners will play Limerick in the semi-final next Friday.