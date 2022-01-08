Advertisement
Sport

Team news for Kerry VS Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Cup

Jan 8, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrysport
Team news for Kerry VS Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Cup Team news for Kerry VS Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Cup
Share this article

Shane Conway will captain Kerry in this afternoon's Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup quarter-final against Tipperary.

It's the Kingdom's first outing of the year and their first under new Manager, Stephen Molumphy.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park Tralee is at 2 o'clock and we'll have live commentary on Saturday Sport.

Advertisement

The Kerry team in full is:

Goalkeeper - Louis Dee

Full back line - Sean Weir, Conor O'Keeffe and Eric Leen

Advertisement

Half backs - Eoin Ross, Fionan McKessey and Michael Leane

In Midfield, it's Colin Walsh and Shane Nolan

The half-forwards are Gavin Dooley, Paudi Aherne and Colum Harty

Advertisement

The full-forward line is James Sheehan, Mark Heffernan and captain Shane Conway.

The winners will play Limerick in the semi-final next Friday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus