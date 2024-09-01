Advertisement
Sport

Team Ireland win second medal

Sep 1, 2024 15:07 By radiokerrynews
Team Ireland win second medal
It is Day 4 of the Paralympic Games in Paris, and Team Ireland have won their second medal of the games.

Katie-George Dunlevy and her pilot Eve McChrystal have secured themselves the silver in the B 3000m individual pursuit.

It is Katie-George's 6th Paralympic medal.

Elsewhere in the velodrome, it wasn't to be for Martin Gordon and his pilot Eoin Mullen after they finished 5th in the final of the B 1,000-metre Time Trial.

On the water, Katie O’Brien and Tiarnán O’Donnell finished second in their B final of the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls this morning.

