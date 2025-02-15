Advertisement
Team Ireland concludes European Youth Olympic Festival campaign

Feb 15, 2025 14:44 By radiokerrynews
Team Ireland wrapped up its participation in the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) today, as skier Julia Deakins delivered a determined performance in the Girls Slalom, finishing 34th on a challenging course that saw half the field unable to complete their runs.

With competition now concluded for Team Ireland, Finlay Wilson has been named as the Flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony, which takes place on Sunday night. Wilson delivered an impressive performance in yesterday’s slalom, achieving a top-20 result, setting him up well for the upcoming World Championships.

In the Girls Slalom this morning, Vermont-based Deakins rebounded from a slightly disappointing first run to deliver a faster second run, finishing on a high. Reflecting on the second run, 17-year-old Deakins said,

“It was tough at the top and tight, it was a difficult course. I didn’t have as many mistakes in the second run, and I’m happy that I finished. It was a fun and speedy course, I lost a bit of my speed going into one of the hairpins, but other than that I think I skied it okay today.”

The Alpine Skiers are supported this week by coaches Arjan Wanders and Geertje Derkson, who work with the Snowsports Association of Ireland. The athletes took the opportunity to learn from their expertise during the event. Deakins reflected on the experience,

“It was a great experience being here, and having an amazing coach from a different country was really cool. It was also good racing on terrain that I don’t see a lot of in the USA.”

