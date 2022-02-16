Advertisement
Sport

Team Garvey's St.Mary's in action tonight

Feb 16, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Team Garvey's St.Mary's in action tonight
Team Garvey's St. Mary's are in action tonight against Singleton Supervalu Brunell in the Missquote.ie Women's Super League.

Tip off is at 8:30pm in John Mitchells sports hall in Tralee.

Looking ahead to the game is Liz Galwey:

