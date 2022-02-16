Team Garvey's St.Mary's in action tonight

Team Garvey's St. Mary's are in action tonight against Singleton Supervalu Brunell in the Missquote.ie Women's Super League.
Tip off is at 8:30pm in John Mitchells sports hall in Tralee.
Looking ahead to the game is Liz Galwey:
