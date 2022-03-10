Advertisement
Team Garvey's St. Mary's at home to WIT Waterford Wildcats tonight

Mar 10, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Team Garvey's St. Mary's play WIT Waterford Wildcats in the Missquote.ie women's Superleague in Castleisland this evening.

 

Tip of in Castleisland community centre is at 8 45pm.

Liz Galwey reports:

