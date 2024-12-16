Team Flexachem fall to UCD Marian and Eanna

Team Flexachem welcomed U.C.D.Marian to the Killorglin Sports Complex on Saturday evening for their 11th game of the season,this one started slowly with early scores from Killorglins

Eche Okeke,Jordan Blount and Beni Fungala,while Marian's first two scores came from former Team Flexachem player Lovre Tvydic.By the end of the first quarter the Dublin outfit had a five point lead on a score of 17 to 22.

The second quarter was an evenly matched affair with the home sides scores coming from Jordan Blount and Beni Fungala,while all the Dublin's side scores came from Tanner Graham,John Jean and Lovre Tvydic,by half time Marian were still ahead by 5 at 34 to 39.

Team Flexachem had the better of the third quarter with Eche Okeke coming more into the game,scoring 15 points in this one,leaving the game tied at 57 each by quarters end.

The fourth quarter could not see the sides separated and by the final buzzer the score stood at 78 all,with the game going to overtime.

The first period of overtime again could not see any daylight between these sides in a very close contest and ended at 91 points each with Jordan Blount for Flexacham and John Jean for Marian being the big scorers.

In the second period of overtime Marian'sAmerican John Jean and Lovre Tvydic had a big one,with each scoring eight points and despite Flexachem's best efforts it saw the Dublin outfit

run out winners on a scoreline of 102 to 107. Best for Team Flexachem were Beni Fungala on 34,Jordan Blount on 32 and Eche Okeke 29 points.

Team Flexachem's second game of the weekend saw them entertain Team Griffith Collage Eanna on Sunday afternoon,tipping off at 4.30 and saw Eanna go into an early eight point lead before Killorglin got off the mark with an inside two 3 minutes into the game from Beni Fungala.The home team then went on to match Eanna in the scoring stakes with Jordan Blount , Nathaniel Powell and Eche Okeke on the mark and a late 3 pointer by team captain Liam Croke which saw the opening quarter end at 19 to 20 in favour of Eanna.

Team Flexachem clocked up 21 points in the second quarter with Eche Okeke and Jordan Blount being the main scorers,but Eanna with the help of Sean Jenkins and Neil Lynch were staying in touch and by halftime saw the score at 40 points each.

The third quarter was again a very close affair with Team Flexachem getting three point scores from Blount,Ladine and Ron Elksnis along with two's from Beni Fungala,but the Dublin side

Were well in the game with Sean Jenkins,James Gormley and Josh Wilson all scoring well and by the end of the third saw the score at 63 to 65 in favour of Eanna.

Nothing could seperate these sides in the fourth quarter and by the final buzzer the game was tied at 85 all and for the second time this weekend Team Flexachem were heading overtime.

Once again ,overtime did not go well for the Launesiders with Eanna running out winners on a final score of 89 to 96. Best for Team Flexachem were Beni Fungala on 30 and Jordan on 23.