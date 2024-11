The Gordon Elliott trained Teahupoo will bid to win the Bar One Racing Hattons Grace Hurdle on Sunday on day two of the Fairyhouse Winter Festival for a third consecutive year.

His main rival looks like being Lossiemouth who was forced to miss last Saturday's Morgiana Hurdle, but was reported to be on track for the race on Sunday by Willie Mullins.

Teahupoo's jockey, Jack Kennedy told Dave Keena he’s hopeful Teahupoo can complete the hat-trick…