Teahan latest to commit his future to Kerry FC

Kerry FC midfielder Ronan Teahan has signed a long term contract, which will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Teahan, who is playing his debut season in the SSE Airtricity First Division has been central to Kerry FC’s midfield partnerships since the first game of the season. Teahan has featured in a remarkable 28 of a possible 30 in this year’s campaign to date, making 22 starts. Teahan missed just one game this season, while sitting his Leaving Certificate Examinations back in June. Teahan is likely to hit his 2000th minute in the Kerry shirt on Friday night against Bray Wanderers

Teahan becomes the second player in the squad to sign a professional contract with the club, following the announcement that Ryan Kelliher had also committed his next two seasons to the League of Ireland newcomers. The former Iveragh United player in his native Cahersiveen, Teahan is a familiar face in Mounthawk Park, having joined the Kerry FC Academy at Under 15 level before graduating first to the Under 17s before teaming up with the 19s. It was announced in January that Teahan would be lining up with the senior team ahead of the 2023 League of Ireland campaign.

Speaking to Kerry FC after signing the contract, Ronan Teahan said “I am delighted to have signed with Kerry FC for the next 2 years. I can see the club is headed in a positive direction so I think this is a great chance for me to improve and further my development. I'm grateful to everyone at Kerry Football Club for this opportunity.”

Advertisement

Also speaking following the deal, first team manager Billy Dennehy said “Ronan is a young player that has come into the League of Ireland set up over the last number of years with us. He has gone through a lot of obstacles in terms of his size and height but his determination, character and heart makes sure his ability always shines through. He has taken to senior football and League of Ireland for the first time seamlessly in relation to his performances on the pitch and also in relation to his improvement over the last number of weeks as well. He is another player that epitomises what Kerry FC is about. He is a player who most likely wouldn’t have had the opportunity to showcase his talents and abilities if Kerry FC was not available to him in his home county. So having this project here in Kerry shows the talent pool and the opportunities available to footballers like Ronan who can play in the top level from his home in Cahersiveen and what people can aspire to in the future as well. We are delighted in the club that Ronan Teahan has committed himself to Kerry Football Club for the next couple of years and I look forward to seeing what he can do for the team going forward as he continues improving in the next few months and years ahead”