Katie Taylor remains the undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

It follows a unanimous-decision, but controversial victory, over Amanda Serrano in their rematch in Texas.

The 38-year-old was docked a point for a headbutt, but all three judges went on to score the fight, 95-94 for Taylor.

On the same card, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was defeated by Youtuber-turned boxer Jake Paul by a unanimous points decision.