Nick Taylor ended a 69-year wait for a home winner of the Canadian Open last night after a dramatic conclusion in Toronto.

He clinched the title following an eagle three at the fourth play-off hole, after finishing on 17-under-par alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Rory McIlroy endured a disappointing final day, finishing in a tie for ninth on 12-under-par after a level-par 72.

Shane Lowry ended the week on four-under.