Taylor and Cameron conference this afternoon

Mar 20, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron will come face to face at a news conference in Dublin this afternoon.

The pair will battle it out for the undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title at the 3Arena on Saturday, May 20th.

