Paddy Tally has left the Kerry set-up to take over as manager of the Derry senior footballers.

Tally, a coach with the Kingdom for the last 3 years, succeeds fellow Tyrone native Mickey Harte as Derry boss.

He will be assisted by an all-Derry backroom team of Paul McIver, Kevin McGuckin and Paul McFlynn.

Tally, who had been set to move to the role of performance coach with Kerry next season, has been ratified by Derry on a three-year term.