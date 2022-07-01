Tall Order For Ireland Against The All Blacks

New Zealand rugby have admitted Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman should not have been permitted back on the pitch after he suffered a head injury in the first minute of the first tour game against the Maori All Blacks.

They say there was a gap in communications related to critical video evidence which wasn't accounted for as part of the HIA process undertaken by the independent medical match day team.

Ireland's first test kicks off at Eden Park at 8.05am Irish time tomorrow.

Former Irish international Alan Quinlan is in Auckland and he feels it's a tall order for Ireland.